Wrexham submit plans for extra seats in new Kop Stand

Wrexham have submitted a planning application for an extra 2,250 seats in their new Kop Stand.

The submission to Wrexham City Borough Council takes the potential capacity of the new Kop Stand to 7,750 and will act as a further boost to the SToK Cae Ras hosting Wales games on a regular basis.

The extra seating will take the overall capacity of the ground – the world’s oldest international football stadium that still hosts matches – to 18,000.

Future proof

Wrexham chief executive Michael Williamson, said: “When we submitted the revised designs for the new Kop Stand earlier this year, the intention was always to future proof the SToK Cae Ras so that it could hold international matches for many years to come, thus remaining true to its legacy as the oldest international ground still in use.

“With the additional seats that were planned into the revised designs, we intend to maximise the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to develop a new and iconic Kop Stand that can accommodate a maximum number of fans for years to come.”

