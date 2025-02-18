Wrexham suffer automatic promotion blow after Leyton Orient defeat

Jamie Donley inspired Leyton Orient to a 2-1 League One away win over Wrexham, who suffered just their second home defeat of the season.

The hosts broke the deadlock inside the opening 15 minutes as Ollie Rathbone ran onto a brilliant James McClean corner ball and the midfielder poked it in at the back post.

Wrexham went close to doubling their lead minutes later as Ryan Barnett floated a cross to James Rodriquez, but his headed effort was saved.

Orient levelled on the half-hour mark. Charlie Kelman picked up the ball in the box and fired a shot in off the post.

The visitors turned it around just after half-time as Donley converted a powerful strike from inside the box from an Ethan Galbraith corner.

Darren Pratley was shown a second yellow just before the end for a foul on Jack Marriott to leave the visitors with 10 men.

Rathbone took the resulting free-kick but drilled the ball into the arms of Orient goalkeeper Josh Keeley.

Wrexham had three late chances to equalise, but Dan Sweeney managed to clear off the line and secure all three points.

