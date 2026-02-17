Wrexham suffer late heartache in draw at Bristol City

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Bristol City denied Wrexham a fifth successive Sky Bet Championship away win as Max Bird’s spectacular late volley secured a 2-2 draw at Ashton Gate.

Wrexham twice led through Ollie Rathbone and a Joe Williams own goal, but City were rewarded for a spirited second-half performance.

Sinclair Armstrong drove home soon after the restart and fellow substitute Bird smashed home off the underside of the crossbar from 20 yards out two minutes from time.

The prize at stake for the winner on a bitterly cold night was sixth spot and a place in the play-offs.

City had revived their promotion bid with a weekend win at Hull, but they had some making up to do with home fans after being thumped 5-0 by Derby in their previous appearance at Ashton Gate.

George Tanner escaped injury after being clattered by his own goalkeeper Radek Vitek and Neto Borges sent a shot skywards from the edge of the box.

Neither keeper was troubled until midway through the first half when Nathan Broadhead rolled the ball back to George Thomason and Vitek held Callum Doyle’s header under the crossbar.

Mark Sykes was adamant Dominic Hyam had handled a bouncing ball in the Wrexham area, but his animated appeal for a penalty was waved away by referee Ruebyn Ricardo.

Wrexham hit the front after 34 minutes when Doyle’s cross ricocheted into the path of Rathbone, who smashed a first-time left-footed shot high past Vitek.

City players were booed off at the break after failing to manage a single on-target attempt.

Robins boss Gerhard Struber’s triple substitution at the interval turned the game on its head, with Armstrong, Delano Burgzorg and Jason Knight making an instant impact.

Arthur Okonkwo saved from Tomi Horvat and Armstrong within seconds of the restart but the Dragons goalkeeper was exposed again moments later.

Horvat fed Armstrong down the right and the substitute made light of a difficult angle by powering the ball across Okonkwo and into the corner of the net.

The cautious nature of the opening quarter had been replaced by a thrilling to-and-fro contest.

Vitek plunged to his left to prevent Broadhead repeating his goal in the reverse fixture at Wrexham in November, and Armstrong fired wide from a position not too dissimilar to the one he had scored from.

The muscular Armstrong was a threat every time he touched the ball, but the momentum shifted Wrexham’s way after 76 minutes.

Issa Kabore guided the ball into middle of the box and the unfortunate Williams was unable to sort his feet out and put the ball past Vitek.

Bird’s fantastic volley provided a sting in the tail and, after George Dobson had wasted two glorious chances to win it for Wrexham, Derby clung onto sixth spot.