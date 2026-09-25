Wrexham takeover mastermind thanks club after leaving board

Press Association Sport Staff

Humphrey Ker, the man who masterminded the Hollywood takeover at Wrexham, has stepped down from the club’s board.

The actor and comedian was instrumental in bringing Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds to the lowly Welsh side in 2021.

He was installed as Wrexham’s executive director when the American film stars took over at the Racecourse Ground, and featured heavily in the hugely successful ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series.

Ker stepped away from day-to-day involvement with the club in 2024 and has now relinquished his role on the board and as a trustee of the Wrexham AFC Foundation.

The 43-year-old told the club website: “Working for and representing Wrexham and the wider town has been the greatest honour of my life.

“I am proud of the part I have played in the club’s remarkable journey, both on and off the field.

“The way the club has evolved and is now structured has made it progressively harder for me to make a positive contribution so, sad as I am to be leaving, I now feel watching from a distance is the right thing for me.

“I will always be a fan and wish the club, the community and supporters every success. To everyone who has made me feel so welcome, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Mac and Reynolds paid their own tribute to 6ft 7in Ker, saying: “Humphrey has been a key piece of the Wrexham story from day one and his kindness, humour, and height, will be missed but never forgotten.”

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