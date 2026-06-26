Wrexham troll Southampton in hilarious fixture list release

Wrexham have taken a hilarious swipe at Southampton over the sensational Spygate revelations that rocked last season’s Championship.

The conclusion of the 2025/2026 season was dominated by the South Coast club being thrown out of the Championship playoffs after being charged with spying

Southampton ended the season finishing fourth, beating Middlesbrough in the play-off semi-finals. However the club was sensationally thrown out of the competition for gaining insider information on their rivals through a covert spying operation.

With a not so much thinly-veiled dig as a well-timed slap in the face, Wrexham’s media team saw the release of the forthcoming Championship season fixtures as the ideal opportunity to display some internet dark arts.

Displaying September’s schedule on social media, Wrexham shared a graphic of their fixture list with a very specific caption. “Taking us into the international break,” the post read, alongside a pointed magnifying glass and spy emoji.

Wrexham’s trolling did not stop at a simple emoji. A reminder was written on the calendar for two days before the Southampton clash, which simply told staff to “check training ground”, a nod to the paranoia now surrounding the Saints’ opponents.

Even more clinical was the modification of the Southampton club crest. Eagle-eyed supporters spotted that the Wrexham admin had edited the logo to include the silhouette of a man hiding behind a tree – in a direct reference to the infamous leaked images of Southampton intern William Salt, who was caught filming a Middlesbrough training session.

As well as being replaced by Middlesbrough in the play-off final, the Saints were hit with a four-point deduction for the upcoming 2026-27 Championship campaign.

Many Southampton applauded Wrexham’s trolling, no doubt coming to the realisation that they will be a prime target for every opponent and their fanbase this season.

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IN other news, it was announced today that legendary striker Paul Mullin will leave Wrexham following the mutual termination of his contract.

Mullin played a huge role in Wrexham’s rise from the National League to the Championship with 110 goals in 172 appearances following his arrival from Cambridge in 2021.

The striker’s profile was further raised by his role in the the award-winning ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ docuseries and, following his move to Wigan last season, the club’s co-owner Ryan Reynolds said he could not “imagine seeing Mulls on loan and in another kit”.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: “I would like to wish Paul all the best. This settlement enables him to take his time and find the right club for him, going forward.

“It can’t be underestimated the role Mulls has played in the story of Wrexham Football Club over the last five years, with so many memorable goals and moments.

“He’ll be a player always remembered and revered by our supporters.”

Mullin, who won three consecutive player of the season awards at Wrexham, was one of 10 players to win back-to-back-to-back promotions at the club.

The 31-year-old leaves Wrexham as their ninth-highest goalscorer of all time.