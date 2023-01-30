Wrexham was the number one trending topic in the United States last night

It was an FA Cup tie that very much lived up to its billing.

When Wrexham of the National League took on Championship high fliers Sheffield United, 70+ places above them in the football league pyramid, for once the Welsh side were the underdogs.

However, after 90+ minutes of one of the most memorable games in FA Cup history, it was the Dragons who had outplayed their opponents – the Dragons’ unlucky to have had victory snatched from them thanks to a 95th minute equaliser by the Blades’ John Egan to bring the score level at 3-3.

It was yet another enthralling chapter written into the stardust kissed tale that is Wrexham AFC.

Imagination

Yet, it wasn’t only the pulsating FA Cup tie that was astonishing, so was the global reach of the game.

As Yma O Hyd, Men Of Harlech and Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau reverberated around the Racecourse, Welsh culture was broadcast into pubs, bars and homes worldwide.

Since Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club, transformed a town and its football team, while creating a TV series that has captured our hearts and our imagination, they’ve firmly put Wrexham and Wales on the map.

This was clearly exhibited when last night Wrexham was the number one trending topic in the United States, even ranking above the NFL Championship games, the American football ties that would decide who would contest this year’s Super Bowl.

Monday morning saw Wrexham as the top trending topic in the UK.

It would have been music to the ears of both Ryan Reynolds, who was in attendance at the Racecourse, and his Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney, who watched the game in the parking lot of the Philadelphia Eagles Lincoln Financial Field stadium, ahead of their NFC Championship clash with the San Francisco 49ers (which the Eagles won convincingly 31-7)

While Welcome To Wrexham has become hugely popular int he States, so have Wrexham’s games, which have been broadcast Stateside on ESPN.

In an interview with Match Of The Day’s Gary Lineker ahead of last night’s FA Cup game, Ryan Reynolds revealed that the club had sold a hugely impressive 24,000 Wrexham shirts worldwide.

So in demand are the kits that they’ve been changing hands for between £200-£300 on auction site eBay.

Meanwhile, the success of Welcome To Wrexham has transformed the north Wales city into a prime tourist destination, with Americans and Canadians flocking to experience the charms of the oldest football ground in the world and the hospitality of the equally historic Turf pub next door.

With a replay at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane to come, you wouldn’t bet against this fairytale story ending anytime soon.

Yes, the Championship side will be favourites, but if we have learned anything by now, it is that when it comes to Wrexham, expect the unexpected.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

