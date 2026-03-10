Wrexham were feeling sorry for themselves in defeat to Hull – Phil Parkinson

Phil Parkinson felt his Wrexham side were “feeling sorry for themselves” as they went down 2-1 at home to fellow promotion hopefuls Hull and missed the chance to go fifth in the Championship.

Wrexham could have overhauled the Tigers with victory but instead suffered a first defeat in five league games, falling behind to goals in either half from Joe Gelhardt and Lewis Koumas before a 76th-minute strike from Nathan Broadhead offered false hope of a late comeback.

The defeat came only three days after Wrexham’s thrilling 4-2 FA Cup loss to Chelsea in extra time, a night that took its toll as top scorer Kieffer Moore was missing with a hamstring injury he first felt on Saturday, while George Dobson was suspended after his red card against the Blues.

“I just felt there’s an element of maybe Kieffer getting injured, Dobbo suspended, a little bit maybe feeling sorry for ourselves,” Parkinson said.

“We’ve always had a real resilience about us here. We’ve had lots of games, lots of moments where people have said, ‘How are they going to come back from that setback?’.

“And I just felt with the news about Kieffer and Libby (Cacace, also injured) and things like that, I just felt within the dressing room there was that little bit of flatness.

“But we’ve got to be bigger than that and we’ve got to come out fighting on Friday (against Swansea).”

Parkinson said it was too soon to put a definitive timescale on Moore’s injury but said the 33-year-old had to be considered a “big doubt” for Wales’ World Cup qualifying play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 26.

“I think we’ll know more in a week or two, but well, it’s a week or two that it’s coming up so I’d say his a doubt for that, a big doubt,” he said.

Hull were comfortably on top for most of the night, not unduly troubled until Broadhead’s late goal offered Wrexham hope of an unlikely comeback.

An eighth win in their last 10 on the road puts them six points above Wrexham and nine above seventh-placed Derby as they strengthened their grip on a play-off place.

It also gave the Tigers revenge for their Carabao Cup defeat here in August when Ollie Palmer scored two late goals to cancel out a 3-1 Hull lead before Wrexham prevailed on penalties.

Hull boss Sergej Jakirovic said: “It’s a very important three points and a very big victory against a very good team. They have shown it all season, they are playing good football, especially at home.

“They are very dangerous and you never know here even if it’s two or three zero because we had already one experience in the summer in the EFL Cup…I think tonight we played very well.”