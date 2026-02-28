Wrexham win again as Oliver Rathbone goal downs Charlton

Oliver Rathbone’s seventh goal of the season earned play-off chasing Wrexham a 1-0 victory at Charlton in the Championship.

The Red Dragons withstood heavy pressure in the closing stages as they extended their winning run to three matches.

Charlton were forced into a goalkeeping change before the match with Thomas Kaminski, an ever-present in the league this season, missing out with a hamstring injury and replaced by Will Mannion.

The hosts also lost right-sided centre-back Reece Burke 11 minutes into the match with Kenyan international Collins Sichenje, signed in the winter transfer window from Serbian side Vojvodina, coming on for his home debut.

Charlton made a strong start in SE7 and were left to rue their failure to convert a couple of major opportunities.

Tyreece Campbell’s pass found Luke Berry in space in the Wrexham penalty area but the attacking midfielder’s decision to work more of a shooting chance saw his attempt blocked by Issa Kabore.

There was arguably an even better opportunity for the Addicks to go ahead in the 28th minute.

Sonny Carey’s shot was deflected into the path of Harry Clarke, six yards out, but the Ipswich loanee could only steer his attempt past the left upright.

Wrexham punished the hosts on the half-hour mark as Rathbone, who signed a contract extension earlier in the week until the summer of 2028, showed ingenuity to slot them ahead.

Nathan Broadhead’s cross was headed clear by Charlton captain Lloyd Jones but Rathbone produced a smart low threaded finish into the bottom right corner of the net from just outside the penalty area.

The south-east Londoners have not scored a first-half goal at home since November 22, a run of nine league matches.

Four minutes after the interval it needed Addicks defender Kayne Ramsay to make a perfectly timed block to deny Lewis O’Brien from Kieffer Moore’s pass.

Charlton struggled to fashion openings in the early stages of the second period until Campbell headed over a cross by Lyndon Dykes in the 68th minute.

Referee Farai Hallam ignored appeals for an Addicks penalty after Clarke went over inside the box while Mannion held on to substitute Josh Windass’ shot.

Charlton kept pushing Wrexham back as they chased a leveller and Miles Leaburn volleyed over a Carey cross at Arthur Okonkwo’s near post while Sichenje smashed over from a corner.

Wrexham goalkeeper Okonkwo made a superb save down to his right to turn Carey’s full-blooded attempt out for a corner just before the contest ticked over into additional time.