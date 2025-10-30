Wrexham’s Ancestry DNA promo sparks fan backlash after Cardiff derby loss

Wrexham AFC suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup last-16 at the Racecourse Ground, which prompted fans booing the team at halftime over a lacklustre performance against their Welsh rivals.

The following day, the club’s X account posted a promotional video of players Aaron James and Matty James undergoing DNA tests to highlight competitive traits for sponsor Ancestry, prompting widespread criticism from supporters for its insensitive timing.

Reactions on social media questioned the media team’s judgment and highlighted the irony of the promo amid the fresh disappointment from the loss to the Welsh capital city club.

Red Dragons’ fans didn’t hold back slamming the club for the Ancestry ad with reply after reply on X criticising the timing.

After the Cardiff game Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson said the club have to take criticism on the chin after blowing the chance to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with the meek home defeat to the Bluebirds

Having enjoyed three successive promotions from non-League to the Championship, the ambitious club had the chance to reach the last eight of the competition for the first time since 1978.

But a much-changed line-up fell to a deserved 2-1 loss to the League One promotion hopefuls as the south Wales side took the bragging rights in their first meeting in 21 years.

He said: “We’ve had lots of praise over the years and we’ll take the criticism, myself included, for going out the cup tonight.

“We made a lot of changes and I’m sure everybody will be analysing that, like myself, but I did it for the reasons I thought were the right ones with the schedule we’ve got coming up.”

Wrexham fans would have had insult added to injury when Cardiff City drew a glamour home-tie against Premier League giants Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

The offending promo and a selection of the many replies

Being competitive is in Aaron James and Matty James’ DNA. We know. We asked @Ancestry. 🔴⚪ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/QAXZUHnOXf — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) October 29, 2025