Wrexham’s Kieffer Moore says ‘nice sleep’ means he is not snoozing up front

Wrexham striker Kieffer Moore has put his goalscoring form down to getting enough sleep despite having a one-year-old in the house.

Moore bagged the perfect hat-trick on Friday night – right foot, left foot, header – as Wrexham beat Sky Bet Championship leaders Coventry 3-2 to end the last unbeaten record in the EFL.

Add Moore’s Wales winner in their World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan to his nine Wrexham goals, and the 33-year-old has already reached double figures for the season.

Asked the secret of his scoring success, Moore said it is down to wife Charlotte attending to their son Hudson at night time and allowing him to rest.

Moore said: “I’m not a young pup like a couple of these lads, so I need to make sure I eat the right things and get as much sleep as possible.

“Obviously it’s tough with a one-year-old son. But to be fair my wife is amazing. I can thank her for getting a nice sleep.

“Being a Welsh international when everyone’s rested you’re going away and playing games again, and it does take its toll on your body.

“But I pride myself in the way I look after myself – I do a lot in the gym in my spare time – and recover (after games). It’s one of the biggest things that the outside world doesn’t really see.”

Wrexham co-owner Rob Mac expressed his appreciation of the striker’s hat-trick on X, writing, “Moore of that please. Wow.”

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson hailed upsetting Frank Lampard’s Sky Blues as a “statement performance and win”, with the Welsh side showing further signs of getting to grips with the Championship after their rapid rise from the National League.

The Red Dragons have taken seven points from the last nine to move within two points of the play-off places before the rest of the weekend action.

Moore said: “When you look at the bigger picture, it was always going to take time with so many new faces and a massive overhaul in the squad.

“A lot of these lads have been playing at the top end of this league for years, and even a couple of us have played in the league above.

“We’re stacked in every position and we’ve got quality everywhere.

“I look at the team and the league itself and say, ‘We can 100 per cent be in that play-off position’.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Wrexham fan because this team is capable of doing great things.”