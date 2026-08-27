Wrexham’s new kit criticised by Leyton Orient for similar appearance of logo

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Leyton Orient have criticised Wrexham and their celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac for putting a badge on their new kit that they say looks strikingly similar to their own.

Wrexham unveiled their new third strip on Wednesday in cream with a black collar and terracotta-orange detailing, and received the Hollywood seal of approval with pictures of Mac and Reynolds modelling it on the club website.

But it was the badge more than the colour that raised eyebrows as Wrexham deviated from their traditional crest of two red dragons facing inward, a golden football, the Prince of Wales feathers with a coronet and motto, and Welsh flag colours.

Instead the badge was replaced with two dragons facing each other over a football, and looking remarkably like the crest Orient introduced in 1976 to incorporate the club’s links with the City of London and the Thames.

The creatures on the Leyton Orient F.C. badge aren’t technically dragons, however, but wyverns (mythical bipedal creatures with a dragon’s head and wings and a serpent’s body) rather than standard dragons, though they are widely mistaken for them.

They were introduced in a 1976 badge redesign to represent two specific aspects of the club’s heritage

The wyvern is the defender of the Thames in mythology and with the sea, through the old Orient Shipping Company.

Orient criticised Wrexham’s badge on their social media by asking: “What you playing at @VancityReynolds @RMcElhenney?, alongside a video of former England manager Roy Hodgson using colourful language.

Upping the comedic factor in response to a fan page intervening in the spat, Leyton Orient shared a gif of Recky Gervais as David Brent from the Office, with the words: “Ooh you’re hard”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.