Wrexham’s transfer business is not over yet – Phil Parkinson

Phil Parkinson has said Wrexham are not done yet in the transfer market as they look to build a side capable of competing in the Championship.

Kieffer Moore became the club’s eighth summer signing on Tuesday, with the club having already twice broken their transfer record to sign Liberato Cacace and then Lewis O’Brien, also bringing in experienced players like Conor Coady and Danny Ward.

But with the club being strongly linked with Ipswich striker Nathan Broadhead – at the sort of fee which would raise that transfer record again – Parkinson said he hoped there was more to come.

“There’s a number of deals we’re looking into at the moment,” he said. “I think it’s a bit unfair going into the season to comment on other teams’ players who are under contract.

“There’s several opportunities we’re looking at and hopefully we can make the right calls to continue improving what we’ve got.”

Wrexham’s season begins on Saturday with a trip to Southampton, their first fixture in the second tier since 1982 after three consecutive promotions for a club transformed under the ownership of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac.

Expectations

The grind of the Championship will present a tougher challenge than those already conquered by Parkinson’s men, and working out realistic expectations for a club that has come so far so quickly is no easy task.

“I think it’s difficult to predict, but I said that last season in League One,” Parkinson said. “How are the players who’ve never played at the level going to adapt? How are the players we’ve brought in going to fit in?

“There’s a lot of variables in place. The only thing I’m looking for as success for Wrexham is that by the end of the season we’ve continued to represent this great football club in the way we have over the last four years. And if we do that, I’ll be very pleased and we’ll see where that takes us.”

While Parkinson leaves talk of a potential fourth consecutive promotion to others, he insisted there was no sense of pressure coming from the ownership to go for unrealistic goals.

Focus

“Of course the three (promotions) in a row is history, people are inevitably going to mention that, but we don’t get carried away with ourselves,” he said. “We never have. Other people on the outside may talk about that but we’re just focused on what we have to do…

“I think one thing with Rob and Ryan, they’ve never put pressure on us, saying we’ve got to do this or we’ve got to do that.

“It’s about getting the squad and the template we set out in the summer, what we’re working towards – can we fill the blanks where we need players to come in and give us a chance to be competitive in the division?

“They’re the conversations I have with Rob and Ryan rather than, ‘We’re going to do this, we’ve got to do that’. That’s never been the way conversations have gone. They’ve just been supportive to help us build a competitive team squad.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

