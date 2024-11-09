Wrexham’s work ethic pleases manager Phil Parkinson

Phil Parkinson highlighted his team’s character and hard work as key elements of Wrexham’s 1-0 win over Mansfield.

Ryan Barnett’s cracking sixth-minute goal separated two of last season’s promoted League Two clubs and ended the Welsh side’s three-game winless run in all competitions.

But Mansfield went close to picking up a point on a ground where they have not won in the league since 1986 as Lee Gregory hit the bar in the second half, Arthur Okonkwo saved superbly from Will Evans and substitute Ben Waine’s header also grazed the woodwork.

“At times, it was tenser than I would have liked,” said boss Parkinson. “But you have got to make sure you stick together and grind out the results.

“That’s what it is all about over the course of 46 games. Good teams who end up at the top of the league can win all types of matches.

“We have got to have the make-up in our team to make sure we roll up our sleeves when it is not all going our way and I think we did that.

“Mansfield are a good team and have done well on their travels. So, we had to work exceptionally hard to get the win.

“Were we at our best? No. So, sometimes you have got to dig deep and work together as a team.

“In the second half we had two of the best chances to go and extend the lead to give scoreline a more comfortable look

“But we had to stand strong. People sometimes remember the 3-0 or 4-0 games.

“But we have had games like that where we have to roll up our sleeves and realise if we are not at our fluid best we have to stand strong.”

Watch: Ryan Barnett nets winner as Wrexham edge past Mansfield

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough believed his team’s display did not get what it merited.

Gregory had two good chances in the opening period with Clough also believing his striker was fouled for a potential penalty before Barnett’s excellent winner.

“The general standard of our play and performance was excellent,” said Clough.

“We hit the bar twice, got into some great positions and could easily have had not just had a draw but won the game.

“Their lad hit one into the bottom corner from 20-25 yards, but we couldn’t find that bit of quality which happens at times.

“However, in how we approached the game against a team third in the league, there were no problems at all. I thought we were magnificent.

“I was disappointed with the goal but more than the goal I was very disappointed with the referee’s (Simon Mather) performance.

“We should have had a penalty after a few minutes and there were a lot of decisions I was incredibly disappointed with.

“We created numerous opportunities and were an inch from getting equaliser with Lee Gregory hitting the underside of the bar.”

