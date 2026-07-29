WRU accused of undermining credibility of regional rugby review

Mark Mansfield

The Welsh Rugby Union has been accused of undermining the credibility of its review of professional rugby after comments by its chief executive suggested the outcome may already have been decided.

Carmarthenshire County Council said it was “shocked” by reported remarks made by WRU chief executive Abi Tierney during a recorded media briefing, arguing they cast doubt on repeated assurances that the licensing process would be transparent and impartial.

The intervention comes after the WRU confirmed that the process of reducing the number of men’s professional teams from four to three will begin later this year.

Under the governing body’s plans, Cardiff Rugby and Dragons RFC are expected to receive licences for the capital and east Wales respectively, leaving the Swansea-based Ospreys and Llanelli-based Scarlets competing for the remaining western licence. A merger between the two clubs has also not been ruled out.

The licensing process is due to begin in December and be completed by the end of the 2026-27 season, ahead of the move to a three-team structure in 2028-29.

‘Shocked’

Carmarthenshire County Council leader Linda Evans said the reported comments risked undermining confidence in the review.

“We are aware of the reported recording involving the Union’s chief executive and are shocked by the implications it raises for the credibility of the regional rugby review,” she said.

“The WRU has repeatedly stated that the future structure of professional rugby in Wales would be considered through a transparent and impartial process. Any suggestion that a preferred outcome has already been identified would be extremely troubling and would risk undermining confidence among supporters, clubs, communities and stakeholders across Wales.”

She said the issue was of particular concern given the importance of the Scarlets to Llanelli, Carmarthenshire and west Wales.

“The Scarlets are a cornerstone of sporting, cultural and economic life in Carmarthenshire. Their presence supports jobs, local businesses, community identity and the wider reputation of Llanelli and west Wales.

“Decisions about their future must not be made behind closed doors or on the basis of predetermined assumptions.”

‘Assurances’

The council called on the WRU to provide “urgent and clear assurances” that no decision had been made on the allocation of professional licences, that all options remained open and that the evidence underpinning the review would be shared with affected regions and stakeholders.

The WRU has said the four existing professional clubs will be the only teams eligible to apply for licences and that discussions with the clubs and other stakeholders will begin after Wales’ Nations Championship matches in November.

Professional Rugby Board chair Marianne Okland acknowledged there would be uncertainty until a decision on the western licence is reached, but said the governing body was committed to a collaborative process and providing stability “at the earliest opportunity”.

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