WRU announces major plan for national anthem at Six Nations games

The Welsh Rugby Union has today announced plans for a major change to the singing of the national anthem during Six Nations matches at the Principality Stadium.

Following demand and fans having their say the WRU has announced that Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau will be performed acapella at all home fixtures for the 2026 Six Nations.

Wales’ first home game comes against France at the Principality Stadium on Sunday, February 15.

🚨 𝙀𝙞𝙣 𝙃𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙢 🤝 𝘼 𝘾𝙖𝙥𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙖 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Delighted to announce that 'Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau' will be performed a capella at all home fixtures for the 2026 @SixNationsRugby 🔥👏 Bring your voice 🎟 https://t.co/gaZs6jZMZz #CymruAmByth #GuinnessM6N pic.twitter.com/0NXf5gTfhq — Welsh Rugby Union 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRugbyUnion) January 30, 2026

The change has come about after the performing of the anthem acapella ahead of the Autumn International match against the All Blacks.

The singing of the anthem before that game tied in with the 120th anniversary of Wales singing Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau ahead of a rugby union international for the first time.

While the game may have ended in a predictable 52-26 victory for New Zealand, it was marked by a sensational acapella anthem which sounded absolutely immense.

Just as the Football Association of Wales pioneered the acapella version of the anthem to such great effect at the Cardiff City Stadium before games, the Welsh Rugby Union has listened to feedback from fans and now intend to keep this approach in place.

Simply put, it sounds so much better.

The sound of 70,000 voices bellowing out Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau as if their lives depended on it stirs the emotions of both players and fans at the stadium.

When the opening burst of the anthem fades and the crowd takes over it is truly one of the greatest sights and sounds in world sport.

Watch the acapella anthem ahead of the All Blacks game:

Now that was pretty special 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 120 years ago Wales sang Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau ahead of a rugby union international for the first time. That day they beat the All Blacks 👀 pic.twitter.com/dLpkXoK8xk — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 22, 2025

And this is how it sounds at Wales international football matches: