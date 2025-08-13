WRU boss taking break after cancer diagnosis

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Abi Tierney has been diagnosed with cancer and will be taking some time away from her duties to undergo treatment.

She was appointed the first female chief executive of the Welsh Rugby Union in January 2024 after working at the Home Office, where she was the director general for customer services and ethics advisor and chair of their people committee.

Her appointment comes after her predecessor Steve Phillips resigned as WRU chief executive amid allegations of a “toxic culture” at the organisation.

‘Recovery’

Tierney, who will temporarily step away from her role on August 22, said: “This has not been an easy decision, but it is one I must make to focus fully on my health and recovery.

“I am grateful for the support I have already received from my family, friends, and colleagues, and I am confident in the team’s ability to continue our work during my absence. I kindly ask for understanding and privacy during this time.”

Tierney’s absence comes in the wake of Steve Tandy being appointed head coach of the men’s national team and the WRU considering cutting the number of professional sides from four to two, with a final decision due in October following a six-week consultation period.

Chair Richard Collier-Keywood will take temporary overall charge of the governing body.

He said: “Everyone involved with Welsh rugby wish Abi well over this period and the WRU is committed to supporting her during this time.

“In my role as chair, I will continue to have overall responsibility for the WRU and in order to provide cover and give Abi the space she needs, will be more involved in the immediate future.

“Abi and the board have recruited a strong executive team which will continue to lead the WRU on a day-to-day basis.”

