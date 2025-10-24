WRU confirms plan to cut one professional team in major shake up

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has confirmed it will reduce the number of professional men’s rugby teams in Wales from four to three as part of a sweeping overhaul of the game’s structure and finances.

The decision, announced following months of consultation, marks the biggest shake-up in Welsh rugby since regionalisation two decades ago.

The restructuring forms part of the WRU’s “Future of Elite Rugby in Wales” plan — a 90-page strategy published in August aimed at addressing financial instability, player development, and the national side’s declining performance.

The WRU had initially floated the possibility of cutting the professional sides — Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets — down to just two.

However, following a six-week consultation that drew more than 7,000 public responses and 31 meetings with key stakeholders, the governing body has decided to move to a three-team model instead.

Unanimous

WRU chair Richard Collier-Keywood said the board’s decision was unanimous.

“We have heard loud and clear from the consultation that people want a long-term fix and not a short-term patch,” he said.

“Our decision is that the future structure of elite men’s rugby will be based on three professional men’s clubs, replacing the current four-team model, alongside two women’s elite teams.”

Under the new plan, the WRU will award three licences for men’s professional teams — one in Cardiff, one in the east, and one in the west — with each receiving equal funding starting at £6.4 million per year, rising to £7.8 million.

The WRU said it would honour all existing financial commitments and player contracts with the four current regions until those agreements conclude, covering participation in the ongoing United Rugby Championship season.

While the final structure has not yet been decided, Collier-Keywood did not rule out club mergers or a tendering process for the three licences if consensus cannot be reached.

The WRU also announced an additional £40 million investment in Welsh rugby over the next five years, with £28 million earmarked for coaching, education, national academies, and new talent development systems.

The changes will also see a significant boost to the women’s game, including the creation of two elite women’s teams and a new domestic league.

Strong reactions

However, the announcement has provoked strong reactions across Wales.

Plaid Cymru MPs Cefin Campbell, Ann Davies and Adam Price, representing Carmarthenshire, condemned the plans as a “clear threat” to the future of professional rugby in Llanelli and the Scarlets region.

“The Scarlets contribute so much to the national game and to the economy of Llanelli and Carmarthenshire. They are central to the identity and culture of the area,” they said. “We call on the WRU to reconsider its plans and protect the future of professional rugby here.”

In Newport, Council Leader Dimitri Batrouni cautiously welcomed the WRU’s assurance that all four teams would be maintained in the short term.

“This safeguards the immediate future of elite rugby in Newport,” he said. “The Dragons are an integral part of our community, bringing business to the city centre. We will continue to support them through the next steps of this process.”

Meanwhile, Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Sport Gareth Davies MS warned the move could damage the sport’s foundations.

“Reducing the number of professional teams is another hammer blow to fans, players, and the next generation of Welsh talent,” he said. “Instead of shrinking the game, the WRU should be investing in grassroots rugby and strengthening regional structures.”