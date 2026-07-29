WRU sets timeline for axing Scarlets or Ospreys

Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Rugby Union has confirmed the process for reducing the number of men’s professional teams from four to three will begin later this year, setting up a battle between the Ospreys and Scarlets for the final licence in west Wales.

The governing body said the licensing framework and award process will begin in December 2026 and be completed by the end of the 2026-27 season at the latest, ahead of the move to a three-team structure from the 2028-29 campaign.

Under the plans, there will be one professional side based in the capital, one in east Wales and one in west Wales.

Cardiff Rugby and Dragons RFC are set to be offered the capital and east licences respectively, provided they agree to the final licensing terms.

That leaves the Swansea-based Ospreys and Llanelli-based Scarlets competing for the remaining western licence, although a merger between the two clubs remains a possibility.

The WRU said only the four existing professional teams would be eligible to apply for licences.

The governing body will bring together representatives from the four clubs and other stakeholders after Wales’ Nations Championship matches in November to discuss the licensing process, finances and the future structure of the professional game.

Marianne Okland, chair of the Professional Rugby Board, said: “Assuming that Cardiff Rugby and Dragons RFC want to sign up to the proposed licensing terms, there is now certainty that they will be offered the capital and east licences respectively.

“We understand that there will be ongoing uncertainty until a final decision on the west licence is made.

“That is why we are committed to progressing in a collaborative way, whilst not underestimating the considerable challenges ahead, and providing stability for all at the earliest opportunity.”

She added: “There is now a duty on all of us involved in the professional game in Wales to work together to determine a shared future operating model. How we progress over the forthcoming months will be critical.”

The WRU first confirmed in April that it intended to reduce the number of professional men’s teams to three after a proposed deal for Ospreys owners Y11 Sport & Media to buy Cardiff Rugby collapsed.

The move will not take effect until the 2028-29 season.

Player pathways

Scarlets, Ospreys, Cardiff and Dragons all signed a new Professional Rugby Agreement earlier this year, paving the way for the licensing process.

WRU vice-chair John Manders said work had already begun on player pathways, facilities and financial support to underpin the new structure.

“We are making important progress which will safeguard the future of our game, concentrate resources and give our teams the best chance of achieving success at all levels,” he said.

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