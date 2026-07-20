WRU signs international declaration on gender equality in sport

Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Rugby Union has signed an international declaration committing it to advancing gender equality in rugby, joining a global network of organisations working to improve opportunities for women and girls in sport.

The declaration was signed last week at the International Working Group (IWG) on Women & Sport’s Global Summit in Birmingham, where more than 700 organisations have pledged to support the principles of the Brighton Plus Helsinki Declaration.

The move comes as the WRU continues efforts to rebuild confidence following the independent review published in 2023, which found a “toxic” workplace culture and identified failures in the union’s governance. The review followed allegations of sexism, misogyny, racism, homophobia and bullying raised by former staff in a BBC Wales investigation, prompting the resignation of then chief executive Steve Phillips and a programme of governance reforms.

The commitment aligns the WRU with international standards on gender equity and follows a series of reforms aimed at increasing participation and improving opportunities for women and girls across Welsh rugby.

The union said its work is being delivered through its Crys i Bawb equality, diversity and inclusion strategy, which includes linking some club funding to progress on gender representation within club committees.

The WRU is also targeting 10,000 registered female players through expanded community hubs and player development centres.

At the elite level, the governing body said it is investing £5 million in its women’s performance pathway through to 2030. It has also established two semi-professional women’s club teams to compete in the Celtic Challenge, with plans to support 45 full-time contracted players from next year.

The union has also faced scrutiny over its treatment of the women’s game. In 2024, players threatened to withdraw from the Women’s Rugby World Cup during a dispute over professional contracts, pay and maternity provisions. The WRU later apologised for its handling of the negotiations, although an independent review concluded the contract process had not been driven by sexism.

Liam Scott, the WRU’s Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, said the organisation wanted rugby to be accessible to everyone.

“Rugby, our national sport, is so much more than a game – it’s a powerful force for community and connection where everyone feels welcomed, valued and empowered to participate, both on and off the field.

“Our goal is to create community rugby spaces that welcome and support individuals of all genders and backgrounds, ensuring that everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to participate fully in rugby and decision-making processes.”

Declaration

Annamarie Phelps, co-chair of the International Working Group on Women and Sport, said the WRU’s approach reflected the aims of the declaration.

She said: “The WRU’s comprehensive approach to embedding gender equity perfectly embodies the principles of the Brighton Plus Helsinki Declaration.

“Having the WRU officially sign the declaration in person at our Global Summit in Birmingham is a statement of their dedication to moving beyond the breakthrough, and we look forward to supporting their ongoing journey to make rugby a truly inclusive sport for all women and girls.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.