WRU two-region proposals branded ‘utter madness’

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Newport councillors have voted unanimously to call on the Welsh Rugby Union to rethink its proposed shake-up of regional rugby.

Wales’ four regions could be cut down to two under radical proposals currently out for consultation – a potential move described as a “massive blow” for the city.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Newport councillors were vociferous in their support for Dragons RFC and their “dismay at the potential for losing such a vital part of our social fabric”.

‘Wrong approach’

The council is now expected to send a letter to the WRU before the public consultation closes later this week, stressing that the city’s elected members feel the proposed shake-up is “the wrong approach”.

Supporting the call for a rethink was “about protecting the rugby tradition of this city”, said Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, the council leader.

He said Newport had “embraced” the Dragons when Wales moved to a regional model, and added praise for the club’s widespread community work.

“We lose that at our peril,” he warned.

Conservative group leader Cllr Matthew Evans said he had overcome his initial reservations about the regional model to become a “long-standing and, to be honest, long-suffering season ticket holder”, full of belief each year that “this will be our season”.

‘Enormous contribution’

He also acknowledged the “enormous contribution” Dragons have made to “communities around Gwent and Newport, on and off the field”.

“Nobody wants two regions”, said Cllr Evans, who called the proposals “diabolical” and claimed decision-makers at the WRU should “back down, wake up and smell the coffee”.

Other councillors were similarly frustrated with the proposals.

Cllr Laura Lacey called the two-region idea “utter madness” and said the prospect of losing the Dragons and its community programmes would have major consequences.

She called initiatives like the Dragons Allstars “life-changing stuff” for those involved, and feared “a whole generation will lose out”.

“We can’t and we must not let that happen,” she added.

Cllr Pat Drewett reminisced about watching Newport RFC’s famous 1963 win over New Zealand, and said the two-region proposals risked “ripping the heart out” of rugby communities and would “devastate” local sport and jobs.

Cllr James Clarke, the cabinet member for regeneration, focused on the potential economic consequences of a shake-up, and told the meeting more than 50,000 supporters visited Rodney Parade last year.

“Imagine what we could lose if the Dragons were no longer here,” he said. “Let’s keep the heart of our city beating strong.”