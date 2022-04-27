York City FC troll Chester FC with ‘north Wales’ victory tweet

York City FC has trolled Chester FC with a tweet claiming that the latter is a Welsh club.

Following their 1-0 victory over the Blues last night in the National League North, York FC posted a message on social media saying: “All three points in North Wales!”

The tweet was a reference to the furore in January when the Welsh Government and Flintshire Council insisted that Chester FC’s stadium was in the north of Wales, much to the disagreement of the club and its fans.

The pitch and much of the stands of the stadium on the outskirts of Chester are in Flintshire, Wales, and the club had been told that it is subject to Welsh Government Covid-19 regulations which at the time banned fans from attending matches.

The disagreement developed to the point where the Chairman at Chester FC, Andrew Morris, told the New York Times that he had suggested moving the border to cover the whole of the stadium.

All three points in North Wales! 🙌#YCFC 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/XESFPlSavZ — York City FC (@YorkCityFC) April 26, 2022

York City FC’s message bemused Chester FC fans but cause mirth among some, particularly fans of nearby Wrexham.

“The shithousery of this tweet is up there!” Iestyn Daniel said.

“Glad your geography is rather more reliable than tonight’s hosts!” Rick Ashley said.

“Da iawn CPD Dinas Efrog,” Paul Jones said.

“Safe journey back from Flintshire,” Dave Roberts said.

Lenell John-Lewis’s 69th-minute goal was all that separated York and Chester on the night. Chester FC remain above the relegation zone while York City are chasing a play-off spot, with promotion putting them in the National League and perhaps more regular visits to the north of Wales next season if Wrexham fails to secure promotion.

