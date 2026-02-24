Young footballer wins battle to play for Wales after citizenship fight

A young footballer will be able to play for Wales after his application for citizenship was finally accepted following a protracted battle.

Enzo Romano will be able to represent Wales after the Home Office approved his application for British citizenship on Tuesday.

Enzo’s father, Antonio, told S4C News that he was “very happy” with the decision.

“It’s great news, we are very proud parents to have a son who is Welsh.

“As a family we are extremely excited and emotional. It has been two difficult years fighting for Enzo’s dream.”

At the beginning of February S4C broke the news that the Home Office had rejected Enzo’s application for British citizenship for the second time.

The Home Office confirmed that the second request had been refused, but when S4C News contacted them again, a spokesperson said that they had “agreed to reopen the case in order to consider whether there is new evidence from the family to present.”

The Home Office added at the time that they were requesting “further information about Antonio Romano’s time in the UK between 2011/2012.”

On Tuesday the Home Office told Antonio Romano that “new evidence” presented by the family meant that it could be “confirmed that Mr Romano lived and worked in the UK between 2011 and 2012.”

The Home Office decision rejecting the second application originally stated that Antonio did not have permanent resident status as he did not “meet the threshold for an employed person”.

According to the Home Office, earning a salary of £7,500 a year before tax for a period of five consecutive years is the threshold for an “employed person” at the time, and Antonio had not reached this threshold.

The UK Government has a document which sets out guidelines for submitting a British citizenship application for a child.

Those guidelines do not state that a person needs to earn a minimum wage in order to be considered an “employed person.”

Responding to the latest news about Enzo’s citizenship, the Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens MP, said: “I am delighted that Enzo has been granted British citizenship. It is fantastic news for Enzo, his family and Welsh football.

“I have been working with Enzo, his family and his lawyer since last summer hoping that we would see this decision happen.

“Enzo’s British citizenship means that, after being an integral part of Welsh football for many years, representing our country on the international stage at junior and youth level, he will now be eligible to represent his native country in the men’s team.

“Congratulations and good luck Enzo.”

What is the future now for Enzo?

Enzo Romano, who is 16 years old, was born in Cardiff in 2009 to Italian and Spanish parents.

Over the years he has played for Welsh youth teams.

When he was eight he signed for Barcelona and his family moved to Spain where they still live.

Enzo played for the Swansea and Cardiff clubs before signing for Barcelona, ​​and has played for various other teams in the country.

Enzo is currently playing for Villasar de Dalt in the Liga Elit in Spain.

His father said that Enzo hopes to move back to the UK and play for one of the Welsh or English clubs.