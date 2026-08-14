Young Welsh cyclist dies following accident at Volta a Portugal

Welsh cyclist Finlay Tarling has died at the age of 19 following a serious accident at the Volta a Portugal.

Tarling, from Ffos-y-ffin, near Aberaeron, is the younger brother of Ineos Grenadiers cyclist Josh.

He was riding for the NSN Development Team and taking part in the eighth stage in the north of the country when the accident occurred.

A statement on the team’s website said: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Finlay Tarling at the Volta a Portugal today.

“Fin was a much loved member of our team but most importantly, he was a son, a brother, and a friend to so many. He will be deeply missed.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Fin’s parents Michael and Dawn, his brother Josh, and everyone who was lucky enough to call Fin a friend. Rest in peace, Fin.”

The eighth of 10 stages was a 166km race from Melgaco to Fafe on Friday.

Race organisers and the Portuguese Cycling Federation posted on X their “most heartfelt condolences to the family of Finlay Tarling, to his team-mates, to the NSN Development Team, and to all his friends and loved ones.

“In light of this tragic event, the race will be neutralised until reaching Fafe and, as a sign of respect and mourning, the podium ceremony scheduled for today will not take place.”

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