Young Wrexham star swaps college life for Championship glory

A former student who is one of the rising stars at Wrexham AFC has swapped college life for Championship glory.

Harry Ashfield, who this year completed a Level 3 Sports qualification at Coleg Cambria Yale, is celebrating promotion from League 1 with Wrexham AFC.

Having signed a new contract earlier this year, taking him to the end of the 2026/27 season, the marauding midfielder can’t wait for life in the Championship, where they will face the likes of Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

A former Darland High School pupil, he said: “I am still in shock that we have managed to be promoted three times in a row, from non-league to the Championship – it’s an amazing achievement.

“I have enjoyed my time at Coleg Cambria and making my way into the Wrexham AFC squad, the challenge now is to keep working hard and improving and hopefully continue to shine when I get my opportunities.

“This is a big stage for me and all the players, but we are already looking forward to next season and showing we belong at this level.

“Thanks also to all the fans, who have been amazing this year as always – it’s been a real rollercoaster ride!”

Harry won the Bob Clark Academy Player of the Year Award for 2023/24 and has been called upon by the Red Dragons’ manager Phil Parkinson several times this season as he continues to grow on and off the pitch.

The 18 year-old grew up supporting the club he now represents – which is chaired by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – and scored his first professional goal in a 4-1 victory over Port Vale in the Vertu Trophy last year.

On his new contract, Harry said: “It’s an excellent feeling to sign a new deal with my club. I’m excited to kick-on and see what I can do in the first team – hopefully I can prove myself.”

Harry has developed through the Club’s Academy from U12s to the first team, making his professional debut in October 2023 against Crewe Alexandra.

His development continued to be highlighted as he travelled to TST in North Carolina, before joining the Wrex Coast Tour of the USA and Canada.

Manager Phil Parkinson said: “I’d like to congratulate Harry on his new contract. We’re looking forward to seeing his development.”

