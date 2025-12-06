Yousef Salech bags brace as Cardiff stay top by beating Huddersfield

Yousef Salech scored twice as Cardiff remained top of League One after a 3-2 win over Huddersfield at the Cardiff City Stadium.

A goal in each half from the Danish forward was accompanied by an Isaak Davies strike in the 86th minute which held off a spirited Huddersfield effort, with Leo Castledine equalising before a late tap-in from Joe Taylor.

A neat counter-attacking move resulted in the overlapping Joel Bagan crossing for Salech to head home in the sixth minute in a first half where the hosts were in control.

Castledine finished off brilliantly from a short corner delivery by Marcus Harness to equalise in the 51st minute, his effort powering past goalkeeper Nathan Trott.

A triple substitute from Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy changed things on the hour mark, with Cian Ashford’s run and cross finding Salech who headed home for his second two minutes later before the goalscorer turned provider to set up Davies with four minutes left.

The late Taylor goal added some nervousness but the Terriers are now winless in three in the league.