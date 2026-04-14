Cardiff leave it late as Yousef Salech earns point against Huddersfield

Yousef Salech headed home a stoppage-time Cardiff equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw and dent Huddersfield’s play-off hopes.

Bali Mumba thought he had opened the scoring two minutes in after racing onto Cameron Humphreys’ dink over the Cardiff defence, but his strike was ruled out for a marginal offside.

Huddersfield kept their positive start going but remained unable to break the deadlock early on, with Marcus Harness hitting the bar from the edge of the box and Bojan Radulovic seeing a header superbly saved by Nathan Trott.

Ryan Ledson finally got the job done on 27 minutes, however, scoring for a third game in a row with a well-struck volley from Lasse Sorensen’s cross to the edge of the box.

Cardiff dominated the second half but nearly slipped two goals down in injury time as Trott tipped Marcus McGuane’s shot onto the crossbar.

But the visitors finally got their equaliser deep into added time as Salech stole in at the back post to head home Callum Robinson’s flick-on from Ollie Tanner’s cross.