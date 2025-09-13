Yousef Salech grabs stoppage-time equaliser for Cardiff at Stockport

Yousef Salech headed home a stoppage-time equaliser as Cardiff maintained their unbeaten record in League One with a 1-1 draw at Stockport.

Oliver Norwood’s first-half penalty had looked like earning Stockport victory until Salech struck seven minutes into added time.

Following an uneventful opening, the game burst into life after 25 minutes when Benony Andresson latched onto a Kyle Wootton flick-on and hit the post.

Minutes later, the Icelander missed another golden opportunity to give Stockport the lead when his powerful header drew goalkeeper Nathan Trott into a smart reflex save.

But it would not take long for Stockport’s pressure to count and, after Andresson was hauled down in the penalty area, Norwood calmly converted from 12 yards to give the Hatters a deserved 34th-minute lead.

Joseph Olowu fired over the bar from a corner as the home side went into half-time on the front foot.

Salech was denied by the offside flag after he tapped home Chris Willock’s low centre before Perry Ng forced Corey Addai into a routine save as Cardiff gained a foothold after the break.

Stockport comfortably repelled the Bluebirds’ attack for lengthy periods of a quiet second half but would be forced to settle for a point when Salech glanced home a clipped Willock cross deep into stoppage time.