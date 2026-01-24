Yousef Salech injury overshadows Cardiff’s draw with Stockport

Cardiff striker Yousef Salech suffered a worrying injury in their 1-1 draw with Stockport in League One.

The Dane, who has scored 12 league goals this season, was forced off on a stretcher with a neck brace following an aerial collision with County centre-back Brad Hills midway through the first half.

Fourth-placed County had taken the lead in the 10th minute after Kyle Wootton pounced on a shot from Josh Dacres-Cogley which was saved by City goalkeeper Nathan Trott.

Salech went down in the 27th minute as he laid on the floor before play was stopped, with the stoppage taking over 10 minutes with multiple medics on hand to provide treatment before he was eventually carried off.

The game restarted and the Bluebirds found an equaliser in the lengthy period of first-half added time through Joel Colwill, who fired home from inside the penalty area.

With the hosts looking for the winner in the second period, a late Calum Robinson chance was saved by County goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe in the 88th minute as the points were shared at the Cardiff City Stadium.

