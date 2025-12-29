Yousef Salech nets winner as Cardiff beat Stevenage to remain top of League One

Yousef Salech’s 11th league goal of the season ensured Cardiff maintained their three-point lead at the top of the League One table as they completed the double over Stevenage with a 2-1 win at Cardiff City Stadium.

The Bluebirds had won 1-0 at Stevenage three weeks earlier with an 85th-minute goal from Callum Robinson. This time it was Salech who broke their hearts with his goal in the 82nd minute that completed a second-half comeback.

Cardiff were chasing a seventh straight home league win in a run stretching back to September, while Stevenage were hoping to improve on a run of only two wins in their past 10 games in all competitions.

Cardiff dominated the first half, yet it was the visitors who almost drew first blood when Harvey White hit the crossbar with a third-minute free-kick. The home side fired in 11 shots before the break but none of them were on target.

Then Phoenix Patterson gave Stevenage the lead with a superb strike from the edge of the area in the 57th minute. They held the lead for seven minutes before Robinson levelled at the second attempt from six yards out.

Salech then grabbed the winner to round off a great first half of the season for Cardiff.