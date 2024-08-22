Zak Chappell takes six wickets to put Derbyshire on top against Glamorgan

Zak Chappell lifted Derbyshire’s hopes of securing an elusive Vitality County Championship victory at Derby by demolishing Glamorgan on the opening day of their Division Two match.

The fast bowler took six for 47, his best figures for the county, as the visitors were bowled out for 168 with Timm van der Gugten top scoring with an unbeaten 46.

Glamorgan were 32 for six before Dan Douthwaite and Van der Gugten led a mini recovery but Derbyshire closed on 119 for two, with Harry Came 58 not out.

It leaves them in a strong position to push for a first championship victory at the County Ground since they beat Sussex in August 2019.

Derbyshire’s decision to bowl first on a grassy pitch paid immediate dividends as Glamorgan’s top order had no answer to Chappell’s relentless accuracy and Luis Reece’s swing as they slumped to nine for three.

Kiran Carlson played across one from Chappell that appeared to be going down before Reece got some late swing to have Colin Ingram caught behind.

Disarray

When Chris Cooke was caught behind down the legside off one of the few bad balls Chappell bowled, Glamorgan were in disarray and grateful for the rain which resulted in an early lunch.

Chappell, who passed 50 wickets in all formats for the season, left the field with outstanding figures of four for nine from 6.4 overs but after the resumption they were dented when Douthwaite hit him for three fours in an over.

With van der Gutgen playing solidly, the pair added 55 in relative comfort before Pat Brown removed Douthwaite.

Chappell celebrated his fifth wicket when Mason Crane fenced at one to give Brooke Guest his fourth catch.

Van der Gugten matched Chappell’s discipline with a probing spell but Fraser Sheat and Ned Leonard could not exert the same pressure.

Reece was defeated by a full length ball from Van der Gugten and Guest played a loose stroke, clipping Leonard to midwicket.

Wayne Madsen motored to an unbeaten 41 as he and Came added 78 before bad light ended play.

