Zammit dropped as Wales make changes for clash against Argentina

Dewi Williams/agencies

Head coach Steve Tandy has opted to drop Louis Rees-Zammit from the starting line-up as Wales make three changes for Wales’ second Nations Championship game against Argentina on Saturday.

Sam Costelow, Ellis Mee and James Botham come into the starting fifteen to face the Pumas in San Juan, as Tandy makes some big changes to the side that beat Fiji 39-24 last weekend.

Costelow will start at fly-half ahead of Dan Edwards who doesn’t feature at all in the match-day 23 after a relatively poor performance in the opening round, successful off the kicking tee on only two out of five occasions.

Inside centre Joe Hawkins will provide fly-half cover whilst Gloucester’s Max Llewellyn is brought onto the bench, featuring for the first time since the autumn last year.

Ellis Mee has been given the nod over Louis Rees-Zammit who drops on to the bench, whilst James Botham starts in the number 6 jersey over Alex Mann who has also been dropped from the squad.

Scarlets’ front row Ryan Elias is poised to win his 50th cap for Wales off the bench and Exeter back-rower Kane James is hoping to make his senior debut after being included among the replacements.

Captain Dewi Lake resumes at hooker and Jac Morgan and Aaron Wainwright make up the back row along with Botham.

‘Building’

Steve Tandy said: “There are three changes this week. I think it’s a great opportunity for those boys coming in. An exciting challenge. This weekend we’re just looking forward to building on last week’s performance.

“It’s going to be an amazing opportunity for us playing away from home, which is always exciting. I think it’s a really good test for us to see where we’re at. We know that Argentina are a really passionate and skilful team.”

Wales: B Murray, E Mee, E James, J Hawkins (all Scarlets), J Adams (Cardiff), S Costelow (Scarlets), T Williams, R Carre (both Saracens), D Lake (Gloucester), D Lewis, B Carter (both Dragons), A Beard (Montpellier), J Botham (Cardiff), J Morgan (Gloucester), A Wainwright (Leicester).

Replacements: R Elias (Scarlets), N Smith (Sale), B Warren (Ospreys), T Williams (Cardiff), K James (Exeter), K Hardy (Ospreys), M Llewellyn (Gloucester), L Rees-Zammit (Bristol).