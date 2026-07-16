Zammit return among six changes for Nations Championship clash against South Africa

Eleanor Crooks, Press Association

Steve Tandy has freshened up his Wales team for Saturday’s Nations Championship clash with South Africa in Durban.

Tandy has made six changes from the side beaten 35-21 by Argentina last weekend, with Teddy Williams, Alex Mann, Dan Edwards, Ben Thomas, Max Llewellyn and Louis Rees-Zammit coming in.

Captain Dewi Lake is fit to start having been a doubt with a groin injury this week but Ben Carter misses out with an ankle problem suffered in training on Wednesday.

Tandy has broken up the established centre pairing of Eddie James and Joe Hawkins, with Thomas and Llewellyn coming in.

“I think it’s a bit of freshness in the centres,” said the Wales head coach. “I thought the combination with Joe and Eddie has been excellent for us but we feel Max and Ben deserve an opportunity.

“Max I thought did really well for us in the autumn, unfortunately he got injured, and then Ben has responded really well since being left out from the England game.

“It’s exciting for us. Moving things around, freshening up, there’s lots of travel. And obviously it’s the back end of the season so it’s a good opportunity for us to try a few different combinations.”

Williams returned from a serious foot injury against the Barbarians last month, and Tandy added: “It’s brilliant for Teddy, how hard he’s worked, and obviously it was a horrific injury.

“The way he’s come back, the way he’s trained and playing against the Barbarians, I thought he had a real impact when he came off the bench on the weekend. It’s thoroughly well deserved.”

The loss to Argentina followed a morale-boosting win against Fiji, but taking on the Springboks in Durban is undoubtedly a formidable task.

Tandy sees it as an opportunity for his men, saying: “It’s definitely going to be a physical encounter, you see the set-piece, every breakdown.

“It’s going to be an awesome opportunity for us to pitch up against South Africa and test ourselves against the best team in the world in their own home. It’s going to be exciting for us but we know what they bring.

“I’ve loved the year, it’s been awesome for me, I’ve loved getting to know the boys. I think we’re developing as a team and finishing off our season with a game against the world champions is outstanding for us and another opportunity to experience different things.”

With Carter sidelined, Gloucester lock Freddie Thomas comes into the matchday squad on the bench having flown out to South Africa as injury cover.

“It’s a baptism of fire for Freddie,” added Tandy. “He was unlucky not to be in the 33, he came in, trained well and it’s a great opportunity for him.”

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