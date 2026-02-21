Zan Vipotnik on target to seal narrow win for Swansea over Bristol City

Zan Vipotnik’s first-half goal fired Swansea to a 1-0 victory over Bristol City at the Swansea.Com Stadium.

The Slovenian was once again in the right place at the right time, lashing home from close range after 26 minutes to earn the Jacks all three points.

It was a 16th goal of the season for the Championship’s leading marksman, his 12th goal in 16 home league appearances and his sixth goal in his last four home games.

The strike also secured Swansea their seventh win from their last eight fixtures at home – the other was a draw – and maintains their hopes of a real push for the Championship play-offs.

Bristol City, however, will count themselves unfortunate to have left South Wales empty-handed having had the better of the chances, and they were also twice denied by the woodwork while Swansea’s goal came from the direct result of some of their own defensive misfortune.

The first real chance of the game went the visitors’ way in the seventh minute. Sinclair Armstrong picked up the ball and, tight up against the by-line, nutmegged Swansea skipper Ben Cabango and was unfortunate to see his sliding near-post effort hit the woodwork.

Moments later, Neto Borges’ cross from the left picked out Delano Burgzorg but he was unable to find the target with his header.

Despite the visitors looking the more likely, it was Swansea who got the breakthrough after 26 minutes and the goal certainly had a touch of fortune about it.

Robins left-back Borges got up to try and beat Eom Ji-sung to Gustavo Nunes’ ball in from the right but only succeeded in diverting a header into the path of Vipotnik, who slammed home beyond Radek Vitek from point-blank range.

Pressure

Tomi Horvat then dragged a left-footed shot just wide two minutes later as the visitors looked to respond instantly.

Bristol City sent on leading scorer Scott Twine and Max Bird after the break as they chased an equaliser.

Lawrence Vigouroux pulled off a top save to deny Burgzorg, who had been played in by Armstrong, before the latter again tested the palms of the Swansea keeper with another effort, but he was equal to it as the visitors started to pile on the pressure in the closing stages.

Emil Riis Jakobsen, on as a substitute, was inches away from doing that after 78 minutes with a cross-shot from range but, with Vigouroux beaten, the curling effort hit the crossbar.