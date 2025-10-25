Zan Vitpotnik double secures Swansea win over struggling Norwich

Phil Blanche, PA

Swansea piled the pressure on beleaguered Norwich boss Liam Manning as Zan Vipotnik’s double secured a 2-1 Championship home win.

Slovenia striker Vipotnik had not scored in his six previous games for club and country.

But Vipotnik rediscovered his goal touch with two superb strikes, taking his season’s tally to eight and lifting the pressure off manager Alan Sheehan with a first win in four games.

Jovon Makama equalised from close-range before half-time, but the Canaries are in free fall after five successive defeats with further question marks over whether Manning can turn around their fortunes.

The former Bristol City boss had to endure chants of ‘We want Manning out’ and ‘Sacked in the morning’ from fans who had a made a 600-mile round trip from Norfolk as the contest drifted towards its conclusion.

Norwich started the day in the bottom three, five points behind Swansea after no wins in seven games – two draws and five defeats.

Swansea profited from their first attack after six minutes as Marko Stamenic powered through midfield.

Stamenic found Vipotnik, recalled to the starting line-up following the midweek home defeat to QPR, and the Slovenia international lashed high past Canaries goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic at his near post.

Ethan Galbraith fired over from 20 yards and Ronald was inches from doubling Swansea’s lead midway through the half.

The influential Stamenic and Liam Cullen combined for Ronaldo to rifle a shot that Kovacevic touched onto a post before the ball rebounded into the goalkeeper’s grateful grasp.

Norwich had scored only once in their previous four games, but the Canaries’ threat grew close to the break.

Kenny McLean went close after being allowed to advance through the heart of the home defence and home goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux stretched to deny Mirko Topic.

Parity was restored three minutes before the break as Josh Sargent was slipped through and beat Vigouroux to the loose ball.

Sargent turned it across goal and Makama got there in front of Ben Cabango to bundle home his third goal of the season.

Norwich introduced Jeffrey Schlupp at half-time and the former Leicester and Crystal Palace winger quickly brought a save from Vigouroux.

Swansea supporters were getting restless but a free-flowing move ended with Josh Tymon crossing into a crowded six-yard box and Kovacevic gathering under pressure.

It lifted Swansea and after 69 minutes Eom Ji-sung released Vipotnik who, with no white shirts for company, took aim from 25 yards and beat Kovacevic’s full-length dive with a vicious shot.

Substitute Mathias Kvistgaarden sent a header wide, but it was another fruitless afternoon for the Canaries who have only Sheffield Wednesday below them in table.