10-year-old DJ breaks new ground with debut Welsh-language dance track

Efan Electro, a talented young DJ and music producer from north Wales, has released his first official single — Dyheadau — at only 10 years old.

Efan, whose real name is Efan Henri, discovered his love of electronic music aged just seven. Since then, he’s been making waves on the local music scene, performing at Welsh festivals and even sharing the bill with dance music legend Judge Jules.

His debut track, “Dyheadau”, is unique not just because of Efan’s age but because it proudly uses the Welsh language in a genre that rarely does so.

Efan Electro is from Llanllechid, on the edge of Eryri (Snowdonia). He is passionate about dance music, sound design, and bringing the Welsh language to the electronic music scene.

He is one of the youngest DJs in the UK performing at festivals and club nights, and is currently working on new music to follow his debut.

Efan hopes his music will help inspire other young artists to keep Welsh alive and relevant in new spaces, from club dancefloors to global streaming playlists.

“I love DJing and producing music, and I want people to hear Welsh in dance tracks too — not just rock and pop,” says Efan. “It’s my language, and it belongs in modern music as much as anywhere else.”

‘Dyheadau’ — which means ‘Aspirations’ — is an energetic, upbeat dance track that showcases Efan’s love of classic house and modern electro sounds.

The track is available now on Spotify and other major platforms.

