One of Wales’ best loved record shops is up for sale

A much-loved Welsh record shop has announced it is up for sale.

The store, The Record Shop in Cardiff, has been a treasure trove for music lovers in the Welsh capital for decades.

But now owner Pat has decided to sell the business and retire after looking after the secondhand music shop in the Roath area of the city for 40 years.

The news was posted on the shop’s Facebook page informing customers that the business is up for sale.

A post on the Cardiff Music History Facebook page read:

FOR SALE! – The Record Shop

Have you ever thought about owning a record shop? A part of Cardiff Music History is up for sale!

I’m sure you’re all familiar with The Record Shop on Inverness Place in Roath. They’re retiring after 40 years of trading and putting their business up for sale.

If you’re interested you can get in touch with them here –

[email protected] / 029 2045 3093

The well-loved store with the colourful facade, originally known as Hippo Records, is renowned for the huge amount of music of all genres available in the store and the staff’s enthusiastic rapport with customers.

The news that the business situated on Inverness Place is for sale comes after another iconic Cardiff vinyl landmark D’Vinyl recently shut up shop.

The stores are just a stone’s throw away from me each other in the Roath area of the city.

Many of The Record Shop’s customers took to social media to comment at the news and wish Pat a happy retirement.

Read THIS excellent piece from the Urban 75 website which sums the place up perfectly.

