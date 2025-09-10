A host of famous Merthyr names appear in ‘Iron Works’ – a love letter to the town

In a move to celebrate the heart of Merthyr Tydfil, Contemporancient Theatre has commissioned a powerful new poem, ‘Iron Works,’ to serve as a lasting legacy of its heritage.

Written by Kevin Mills, the poem is a key part of the new musical, ‘For the Love of Merthyr,’ and aims to define what it means to be from this historic town.

The poem is read by a cast of Merthyr’s famous sons and daughters, including actors Steve Speirs and Sam Locke, and documentary maker Jonny Owen, along with broadcasters Michela Chiappa and Justine Jones.

They are joined by the voices of medical staff from the borough, creating a multi-generational narrative. To stress their connection to the town, each person is noted on screen by their name and the street where they grew up, rather than by their current profession.

The video will also be shared via social media platforms – X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok on the Contemporancient Theatre Channels.

While the poem is an integral part of the ‘For the Love of Merthyr’ musical, which explores pivotal moments like the dawn of the NHS and the arrival of the Hoover factory in 1948, it is also designed to live on through social media, connecting with audiences long after the curtain falls.

A thousand Merthyr school children will see special matinee performances of the musical, thanks to the support of Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council, and public shows will also be held at Theatr Soar in early October 2025.

Tickets for ‘For the Love of Merthyr’ are on sale now. Book your seats via: https://theatrsoar.cymru/en/events/for-the-love-of-merthyr

