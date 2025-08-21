All the best pics as fans turn out for Tom Jones at Cardiff Castle

Welsh music icon Tom Jones brought the Green, Green Grass Home with a sell out show at TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle.

Kicking off the first of two nights at the historic venue, the international and multi-award-winning legend is in the Welsh capital with his 2025 Defy Explanation tour – his only Welsh headline performances of the tour.

And as any Sir Tom crowd would expect, the powerhouse performer did not disappoint.

Beginning the show with I’m Growing Old, Tom then performed hit after hit from his timeless discography of songs with highlights including It’s Not Unusual, What’s New Pussycat, Sex Bomb, You Can Leave Your Hat On, One More Cup of Coffee, and a crowd roaring Delilah before ending the set on his much-loved cover of Prince’s Kiss.

It wouldn’t be a Tom Jones show without an encore, and a return to stage saw Tom perform Green, Green Grass of Home and One Hell of a Life before the night ended with Strange Things.

Soul band Stone Foundation supported Tom Jones, while Cardiff’s Ben Ellis opened the show.

Tom Jones returns to Cardiff Castle for a second night Thursday evening.

ALL IMAGES CREDIT: DEPOT LIVE/CUFFE&TAYLOR

