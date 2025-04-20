American tourist gets everything for free when he speaks Welsh

US YouTube star Xiaomanyc rose to prominence for his ability to speak multiple languages.

The polyglot American’s mastery of Mandarin Chinese, as well as French, Spanish, Yiddish, Yoruba, Telugu, Navajo, and various Chinese dialects at a basic conversational level has seen him amass more than six million followers on the video sharing platform.

One of his first videos, which saw him ordering food in perfect Chinese at a restaurant, much to the shock of the staff and fellow diners has so far amassed 100 million views.

He’s now become so famous he’s stopped in the streets for selfies and to hold conversations in a myriad languages.

It was no different when Xiaomanyc, real name Arieh Smith, made a visit to Wales at the end of 2023, stopping off in Cardiff to speak Welsh to people in the capital, where he was stopped for pictures and a chat with fans who were shocked to see him in Wales.

Back then he revealed he had been learning Welsh as he has Welsh friends. Many of his videos showcase the YouTuber partaking in diverse cultural activities alongside recording people’s reactions to his fluency in non-English languages.

During his whistlestop tour to Cardiff he visited a pub for a taste of Welsh beer and then Cardiff Central Market to try out a Welsh cake. Luckily, he seemed very impressed by both – and those who he spoke to were very impressed by his grasp of the Welsh language.

Now, 18 months later, he’s returned to Wales keen to speak Welsh and immerse himself in Welsh culture by visiting Caernarfon and throwing himself headlong into the community, much to the joy of everyone he meets.

The brilliant 25 minute video has so far amassed more than 850,000 views and the comments are equally wonderful.

Introducing the video Xiaomanyc wrote:

“There’s nothing more British than tea, crumpets, and the English language. Well, unless you count the Welsh language, which has been spoken in Britain for thousands of years, long before the Anglo-Saxons ever brought English to England.

“So I went to the last town in the world where Welsh is spoken more than English to try to speak this ancient tongue. I got to test out my Welsh on a rugby team, a rowing team, and even a crazy farmer who literally talks to sheep. And I found that even though this language is extremely difficult to pronounce, it’s well worth the effort.”

Watch, enjoy and make sure you check out the comments…

Watch more of Xiaomanyc’s videos HERE

Read a selection of the heartwarming comments below the video on YouTube…

