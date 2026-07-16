Biggest names in children’s entertainment are coming to Cardiff

Nation.Cymru staff

Wales’ biggest shopping centre will welcome a star-studded line-up of very special guests during the school holidays this summer.

From Bluey to The Gruffalo, a host of children’s favourite characters will visit St David’s Cardiff to meet and greet families.

Hosted every Wednesday during the holidays, the full line-up of character appearances includes Bluey and Bingo, Fireman Sam, Chase and Skye from PAW Patrol, Sonic the Hedgehog™, Peppa and George, and The Gruffalo.

The character appearances will take place on the upper level of the Grand Arcade at St David’s – between Sephora and River Island, opposite the centre’s Eastside dining quarter. Meet and greets will take place between 11am until 3.30pm, including a dedicated SEN quiet session.

Tickets will be free but must be pre-booked to avoid disappointment. To receive the exclusive booking link, guests simply need to sign up for free to PLUS+, St David’s members’ rewards programme.

The full summer character line-up at St David’s:

Bluey and Bingo: Wednesday 22nd July

Fireman Sam: Wednesday 29th July

Chase and Skye: Wednesday 5th August

Sonic the Hedgehog: Wednesday 12th August

Peppa and George: Wednesday 19th August

The Gruffalo: Wednesday 26th August

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s, commented: “We’re thrilled to welcome such a fantastic mix of much-loved characters to St David’s as part of our summer family offering. These characters have been entertaining generations of children, and we hope these events are a real holiday highlight.”

This summer, St David’s Cardiff is also set to welcome the new Hollywood Bowl XL, a first-of-its-kind family entertainment centre featuring 20 ten-pin bowling lanes, interactive darts, electric go-karting and state-of-the-art amusements which will join the centre’s popular Treetop Adventure Golf and Cineworld cinema.

Guests can also explore over 150 brands ranging from the new POP MART, Kenji and MINISO to Build-a-Bear, Smiggle and LEGO, alongside dining destinations including Wahaca, Cosy Club, Nando’s, Knoops, and Krispy Kreme.

To register for free character appearance tickets and be the first to hear about news, events, and exclusive discounts at St David’s, join the free PLUS+ members’ reward programme at www.stdavidscardiff.com

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.