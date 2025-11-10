Blue Plaques unveiled in honour of Richard Burton and Philip Burton

On what would have been Richard Burton’s 100th birthday, Blue Plaques were unveiled at both his birthplace and the former home of his mentor and adoptive father, Philip Burton.

With Richard’s Blue Plaque unveiled by his daughter and granddaughter, Kate and Charlotte Burton, the iconic actor’s legacy has been formally recognised in a ceremony attended by his family, admirers, and local community.

After being ‘discovered’ by his teacher Philip Burton, who adopted him to improve his chances of getting into Oxford, Richard’s career took him from Stratford-upon-Avon as a Shakespearean leading man to London’s West End, then to Hollywood and Broadway.

Throughout his career Burton lent his voice to many renowned recordings, including his hero Dylan Thomas’s Under Milk Wood, and his contemporary composer Jeff Wayne’s multi-million selling album The War of The Worlds.

Starring in Hollywood blockbusters including Cleopatra, The Spy Who Came In From The Cold, and Who’s Afraid of Viriginia Woolf? Burton never forgot his Welsh roots and returned home to Wales often.

Richard’s adoptive father Philip Burton supported his career, and also went on to contribute to the arts in Wales and internationally. Philip Burton, who also received a Blue Plaque, became a radio producer and theatre director, working across the UK and USA where he helped to found the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City.

The Blue Plaques recognise and celebrate both men’s incredible contributions to the arts in Wales, whilst highlighting the importance of mentorship and support for young, aspiring performers.

Introduced as part of Neath Port Talbot Council’s heritage strategy, the campaign for the Blue Plaques was supported by the local community.

Charlotte Burton, Richard Burton’s granddaughter, said: “The Blue Plaques are an honour for my grandfather’s legacy. As a family, it is truly heartwarming to see how precious he continues to be to the local community who raised him.

We hope the Blue Plaques, and the stories behind them, continue to inspire generations of performers and actors.”

Councillor Cen Phillips, Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, said: “The Blue Plaques recognise and celebrate two men who are integral to our history in Neath Port Talbot. Both went on to achieve international acclaim, yet stayed true to their Welsh roots and represent the kind of grit, passion and community spirit we are immensely proud of here in the region.

“Burton once said that his voice was enriched with ‘small coal and rain or something – the voice is the voice of my people’. We truly feel that he is the voice of Wales, and he was the spark that lit the flame of creativity and performance. We are honoured to celebrate Burton’s legacy in his Centenary Year, and hope it inspires more people to visit Neath Port Talbot and engage in the arts across Wales.”

Following the Blue Plaque unveiling on 10th November, a series of Centenary celebration events will continue.

Poetry and play readings will take place in London and Port Talbot on 10th November; Charlotte Burton gives a lecture at the Richard Burton Archives ‘How to Build a Richard Burton’ on 12th November, and a free guided walking tour follows the Richard Burton Trails on 21st November.

As part of the Centenary celebrations, the British Film Institute (BFI) has also recently announced its December programme featuring ‘Richard Burton: Muse of Fire’. Curated by James Bell, Jo Bottling and Simon McCallum of the BFI National Archive, the programme runs from 2 – 30 December at BFI Southbank, London, and includes insightful panel discussions, film screenings which celebrate Burton’s range and commanding talent, and personal tributes from Burton’s family members.

In addition, The Richard Burton Centenary Gala – with performances from Michael Sheen, composer Jeff Wayne, the West Glamorgan Youth Theatre and actor Nansi Adams – descends upon The Orangery at Margam Country Park on 14th November for a sold-out evening of theatre and music.

The finale for the Centenary celebrations will take place at Bethel Chapel Café, when award-winning Welsh actor Matthew Rhys returns to the Welsh stage for the first time in over 20 years to perform Playing Burton to an invited audience of the local community and Welsh arts representatives. The one-man show is presented by Welsh National Theatre, founded in 2025 by Michael Sheen.

