Book review: Y Cae Ras by Manon Steffan Ros

We continue our reviews of books shortlisted for the Wales Book of the Year award for 2026. This time we consider one of the titles in the Welsh language Children and Young People’s category.

You can vote for the People’s Choice award here.

Onwy Gower

‘Y Cae Ras’ by Manon Steffan Ros follows a single story, split into two perspectives and surrounded by various secondary characters which all work together to create an infinitely beautiful portrayal of family.

We see two twins, Danny and Mali, who live with their mother since their father left a few years earlier navigating a new way of life once their single mother suddenly starts a new relationship with the mysterious Andrew. However, the book’s non-linear narrative form allows us to see that Mali has eventually fled the household and so the unravelling of the plot is truly a jig-saw of her disappearance and her reasons for running away.

The novel features constant contrasts between belonging and division, exemplified especially by Mali who struggles to manage her anger and finds solace in football alone.

As her family gains a new member, she feels as though she is being excluded which is explored in-depth in the most wonderful way.

Although, much of her story is centered around the aforementioned comfort she finds only in football and how it affects her relationships not only as a ‘bad kid’ but as a young girl.

The title, ‘Y Cae Ras’ is the Welsh name of the Wrexham football stadium (Racecourse Ground in English) which immediately connotes the themes of football we will later see throughout the novel, and its importance to the central characters.

This is a book you simply can’t put down due to its intimate connection between reader and speaker.

Much like Ros’ earlier ‘Llyfr Glas Nebo’ the dual speakers offer insight into both sides of the story, first from Danny, and the latter half of the book from Mali. This method allocates ample time to connect with each character and their individual journeys in order to reach the same destination, which in turn creates a satisfying tale of love and acceptance.

Gorgeous writing

The gorgeous writing combined with the enticing plot create a magical book which is easily enjoyable, especially for older readers since the mature themes can resonate with many.

Even if you don’t personally relate to the characters the writing is so marvellous throughout the novel that you feel as though you yourself have experienced the hardships depicted.

‘Y Cae Ras’ by Manon Steffan Ros is published by Y Lolfa and is available to buy at all good bookstores.

You can vote for the People’s Choice award here.