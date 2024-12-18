Bronwen shares touching rendition of Christmas favourite

Stephen Price

Welsh singer songwriter and BBC Radio Wales presenter, Bronwen Lewis, has shared a touching live version of O Holy Night performed alongside her father and grandfather.

Taking to Instagram, Bronwen wrote: “Singing around the piano is a bit of a Christmas tradition in our family. Here I am with my Dad and Grandad a few years back singing O Holy Night together.

“So glad we captured this! Nadolig Llawen / Merry Christmas from our family to yours.”

The reception was overwhelmingly positive, with Soulswimmer writing: “Breathtaking! The way you all exchange glances and blend together so well is just so beautiful.”

Another wrote: “Hyfryd iawn! What a beautiful version of one of my all-time favourites!”

Anne Halcrow added: “Stunning! What a precious memory to have. It brings back a lot of wonderful memories for me too of our family ‘sing songs’.”

Bronwen heads out on tour in early 2025. Confirmed dates include Newtown, Swansea, Aberystwyth, Llandudno and Cardiff.

Viral star

Proudly bilingual multi-instrumentalist Bronwen became a TikTok sensation with her covers of hit songs in Cymraeg during lockdown.

Bronwen starred in and sang the theme song ‘Bread and Roses’ in the BAFTA Award Winning and Golden Globe nominated film ‘Pride’.

She also received international acclaim during her time on BBC’s The Voice.

Throughout lockdown Bronwen performed more than 45 live, virtual concerts from her home studio and her covers of well known tracks in the Welsh language have earner her a legion of fans worldwide.

Radio Wales

Bronwen began her very own show on BBC Radio Wales earlier this year and has become a firm favourite with listeners.

Listeners can join Bronwen from the village of Seven Sisters for a chilled start to Sunday mornings, as each week she brings a warmth and humour to her presentation style that has formed a special connection with the Radio Wales audience.

Bronwen Lewis airs each Sunday morning from 9.30am until 11am.

Find out more about Bronwen’s tour here.

Follow more of Bronwen’s updates via her Instagram here.

