Buddug releases Welsh language ‘album of the summer’

Stephen Price

Hailed by critics as one of the best debuts released in Welsh language music, Buddug has shared her long-awaited full legth album, today.

Buddug’s first two years as a musician have been nothing short of incredible, and her first album, Rhwng Gwyll a Gwawr fulfils all promise – and then some.

The singer, from Brynrefail, had taken a year out of education to follow her dream of writing and recording her first album, and Recordiau Côsh is very proud to release its full body of work before she leaves home to attend university in September.

The past months spent at Ferlas Studio, Penrhyndeudraeth have resulted in an album full of great and varied songs, skilfully produced by Rich James Roberts.

The album’s title refers to how the album came together – with most of the songs written during the early hours of the morning, when Buddug is at her most productive.

The album’s more intense songs, such as ‘Hiraethu’, ‘Haeddu’ and ‘Disgyn’ take the listener to a world between Gwyll and Gwawr (Dusk and Dawn). With many of the singles showing Buddug’s livelier side, there really is something for everyone on the album, with ballads, pop songs and even an epic cinematic track that Sigur Rós would be proud of at the end.

Buddug will perform a special live session for Mirain Iwerydd’s BBC Radio Cymru’s 7PM show on Wednesday to mark the release of the album.

Rhwng Gwyll a Gwawr – Track Listing

01. Rhywun Arall

02.Tynnu Fi’n Ôl

03. Malu Awyr

04. Hiraethu

05. Unfan

06. Disgyn

07. Dal Dig

08. Haeddu

09. Trio

10. Digon

Buddug, who hails from Brynrefail released her final single, ‘Tynnu Fi’n Ôl’, ahead of her debut album that’s due to land this summer.

Each of her singles to-date has amassed thousands of listens with her live performances now catching the attention of the international industry, with Buddug’s show at FOCUS Wales full of influential figures.

Buddug, who won 4 awards at Gwobrau’r Selar 2025 Awards Ceremony, has been working hard at Ferlas studio over the past few months and Côsh Records recently announced that her debut album will be released this summer.

The LP will complete Buddug’s amazing journey in becoming one of Wales’ most promising artists, with tracks such as ‘Dal Dig’ and ‘Unfan’ elevating the young emerging artist from Brynrefail into the spotlight.

One of BBC Horizons’ Launchpad 2025 artists, Buddug played to a capacity crowd at the Lower Third, Soho in London recently, receiving a great deal of press and critical attention.

Industry attention

As well as being part of artist development projects such as Forté and Horizons, Buddug has also been performing regularly over the past few months, with performances at Tafwyl and Eisteddfod 2024 getting audiences excited for what is to come.

The emerging artist had a great Eisteddfod in Pontypridd, appearing in successful gigs of her own as well as being a special guest during Yws Gwynedd’s sets.

The success of her first single, Dal Dig, was unprecedented, gaining over 30k streams already, and has attracted a lot of industry attention including being played on Huw Stephens’ BBC 6 Music show.

Striving for something new

Buddug has been busy writing and recording more music over the past year, forming a band to perform the songs live, as well as completing her A-level exams.

Her single, Unfan, was a runaway success, featuring as one of Nation.Cymru’s standout tracks of 2024.

She said: “I think it’s important to experiment with different genres, and to always strive for something new. I like to make sure that all of my songs offer something different.

Released ahead of her summer shows, Buddug will kick off her busy schedule this Sunday at Tafwyl. Having stunned audiences both far and wide over the past two years, Buddug and her band will perform at the following festivals this summer.

Keep up to date with the upcoming album release and live dates via Buddug’s Instagram.

Stream Rhwng Gwyll a Gwawr here.

Buddug Live Dates

15/06 – Tafwyl, Caerdydd / Cardiff

12/07 – Gŵyl Arall, Caernarfon

18/07 – Sesiwn Fawr, Dolgellau

06/08 – Maes B, Wrecsam / Wrexham

22/08 – Between The Trees, Merthyr Mawr

