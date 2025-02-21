Buddug returns with new single ahead of highly anticipated album

Stephen Price

One of Wales’ most promising young artists, Buddug, has shared her latest single, Disgyn today, ahead of her highly anticipated album which is set for a summer release.

Excitement around Buddug and her music has been consistently high over the past two years, and Côsh Records has shared that the talented performer from Brynrefail is currently busy in the studio working toward her first album.

In the hands of experienced producer, Rich James Roberts at Ferlas in Penrhyndeudraeth, Buddug’s talent flourishes, with the music being created ranging from intense ballads to pop songs with timeless lyricism that stands head and shoulders above many others working in pop today.

A number of tracks taken from the album will be released as singles over the coming months, before the full body of work is released ahead of the summer.

Industry attention

As well as being part of artist development projects such as Forté and Horizons, Buddug has also been performing regularly over the past few months, with performances at Tafwyl and Eisteddfod 2024 getting audiences excited for what is to come.

The emerging artist from Brynrefail had a great Eisteddfod in Pontypridd, appearing in successful gigs of her own as well as being a special guest during Yws Gwynedd’s sets.

The success of her first single, Dal Dig, was unprecedented, gaining over 30k streams already, and has attracted a lot of industry attention including being played on Huw Stephens’ BBC 6 Music show.

Striving for something new

Buddug has been busy writing and recording more music over the past year, forming a band to perform the songs live, as well as completing her A-level exams.

Her previous release, Unfan, was a runaway success, featuring as one of Nation.Cymru’s standout tracks of 2024.

Her live shows, which also included a performance at Tafwyl, have cemented her place as one of Wales’ most exciting new talents, and Unfan is the perfect follow-up to Dal Dig, with more music to come soon.

She said: “I think it’s important to experiment with different genres, and to always strive for something new. I like to make sure that all of my songs offer something different.

“I’ll be returning back to the studio at the end of the month, so hopefully a couple of new songs will be on their way.”

Stream Disgyn via your preferred platform here.

Buddug will perform at the Gwobrau’r Selar live awards ceremony on March 1st, where she is also shortlisted for a number of awards, kicking off what is set to be a promising year for the talented musician.

Keep up to date with future releases from Buddug via her Instagram.

