Buddug set to release new single to follow ‘album of the summer’

Amelia Jones

Singer-songwriter Buddug is set to release Worn Out Body on October 23, marking her second single since the successful release of Gwyll a Gwawr.

Following the recent release of Oxygen, the artist from Brynrefail continues to build on a remarkable period in her career, further establishing herself as one of the most distinctive and exciting voices in contemporary Welsh music.

Since the release of Gwyll a Gwawr, which earned places on the shortlists for the Welsh Music Prize and Albwm Cymraeg y Flwyddyn Eisteddfod Genedlaethol, Buddug has enjoyed a period of growing success and creative confidence.

Her music has resonated deeply with audiences across Wales, while her live performances have drawn praise for their emotional intensity and commanding stage presence.

Worn Out Body continues that trajectory. Musically, it is a cinematic and dramatic track that develops the expansive, emotional atmosphere first explored on Oxygen.

The song balances vulnerability and strength, building emotional tension through rich arrangements and a vocal performance that showcases the maturity of an artist continuing to push herself into new territory.

Like much of Buddug’s strongest work, Worn Out Body feels both deeply personal and widely relatable.

The single presents an artist fully confident in her creative vision and willing to stretch the boundaries of her sound, making music that feels intimate in its emotion while ambitious in its scale.

As her story continues to unfold following the success of Gwyll a Gwawr and the positive response to Oxygen, Worn Out Body offers another glimpse into an exciting new chapter for Buddug.

It is a single that confirms she is only beginning to explore the full scope of her creative potential.

You can listen to Buddug here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.