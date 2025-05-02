Buddug shares new single, Malu Awyr

Stephen Price

North Wales-based singer songwriter, Buddug has announced the release of her long-awaited debut album expected this summer, and shared new single, Malu Awyr.

Buddug, who won 4 awards at Gwobrau’r Selar 2025 Awards Ceremony, has been working hard at Ferlas studio over the past few months and today, Côsh Records has announced that her debut album will be released this summer.

The LP will complete Buddug’s amazing journey in becoming one of Wales’ most promising artists, with tracks such as ‘Dal Dig’ and ‘Unfan’ elevating the young emerging artist from Brynrefail into the spotlight.

One of BBC Horizons’ Launchpad 2025 artists, Buddug played to a capacity crowd at the Lower Third, Soho in London recently, receiving a great deal of press and critical attention.

Industry attention

As well as being part of artist development projects such as Forté and Horizons, Buddug has also been performing regularly over the past few months, with performances at Tafwyl and Eisteddfod 2024 getting audiences excited for what is to come.

The emerging artist from Brynrefail had a great Eisteddfod in Pontypridd, appearing in successful gigs of her own as well as being a special guest during Yws Gwynedd’s sets.

The success of her first single, Dal Dig, was unprecedented, gaining over 30k streams already, and has attracted a lot of industry attention including being played on Huw Stephens’ BBC 6 Music show.

Striving for something new

Buddug has been busy writing and recording more music over the past year, forming a band to perform the songs live, as well as completing her A-level exams.

Her single, Unfan, was a runaway success, featuring as one of Nation.Cymru’s standout tracks of 2024.

Her live shows, which also included a performance at Tafwyl, have cemented her place as one of Wales’ most exciting new talents, and Unfan is the perfect follow-up to Dal Dig, with more music to come soon.

She said: “I think it’s important to experiment with different genres, and to always strive for something new. I like to make sure that all of my songs offer something different.

Stream Malu Awyr via your preferred platform here.

Buddug will perform at the Gwobrau’r Selar live awards ceremony on March 1st, where she is also shortlisted for a number of awards, kicking off what is set to be a promising year for the talented musician.

Keep up to date with the upcoming album release and live dates via Buddug’s Instagram.

Buddug and her band will perform at Hope Street Church, FOCUS Wales at 7.55pm next Friday 9 May

