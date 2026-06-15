Charlotte Church resurrects her wild Pop Dungeon live show

Nation.Cymru staff

For over a decade, Charlotte Church’s Late Night Pop Dungeon redefined live music with an outrageous, euphoric, genre-smashing spectacle that has become the stuff of festival legend.

This September, the Dungeon returns to for one final thrill ride rebranded under the banner of Charlotte Church’s End Of Times Pop Dungeon.

Expect apocalyptic riffs, celestial vocals, unfiltered chaos, and a dancefloor sermon delivered by Charlotte Church herself.

Part concert, part fever dream, part end-of-the-world celebration it promised to be a live experience unlike anything else on earth.

As Pop Dungeon missive says: ‘The evolution will not be televised. Dungeon makes you feel good!’

Part gig, part cabaret and part glorious pop-fuelled chaos, Charlotte’s wid live shows have become one of Wales’ most unique live music experiences.

Fresh from announcing a return to Green Man Festival, the Dungeon returns with a UK tour and Cardiff audiences will once again get the chance to enter this unhinged musical world when it rolls into DEPOT on September 20.

Expect a night of huge singalongs, unexpected covers, outrageous costumes and plenty of surprises as Charlotte and her band take on some of the biggest pop songs ever written.

Pre-Sale: Thursday, June 18, 10am (sign up HERE)

General Sale: Friday, June 19, 10am

A reminder of the musical majesty of the Pop Dunegon…



Charlotte Church’s Late Night Pop Dungeon – the magnificent music machine who were most probably the greatest covers band of played their last show three years ago.

But to say they went out on a high would be something of an understatement after headlining a giant Eurovision party in Liverpool.

Charlotte and her band of merry men and women played their final show giving the 15,000 music fans in attendance a night to remember with a set that veered joyfully from Beyonce to Rage Against The Machine and everything in between.

Watch clips below…