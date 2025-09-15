Charlotte Church to undergo ‘Hun-believable’ transformation on TV show

Charlotte Church is to transform into her ‘inner goddess’ and undergo a ‘wonderful exploration’ when she receives a make over like no other courtesy of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The Welsh star is one of the celebrities receiving a makeover in the latest series of the fabulous reality TV show.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is steeped in pop culture and packed with cunning challenges designed to test the mettle and artistry of twelve hopeful drag queens who are all jockeying for the RuPaul’s final seal of approval.

This season, one of Drag Race’s most notoriously difficult challenges, the makeover challenge, in which the queens are tasked with giving surprise guests a drag makeover, comes with an extra celebrity twist.

A selection of iconic UK faces will be the willing subjects of a drag makeover and unleash their inner divas in a gagworthy episode of the new series due to start on Thursday 25 September on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three.

The illustrious line up for the “Hun Makeover Challenge” is:

She has the voice of an angel, Welsh singer-songwriter, Charlotte Church

The millennial’s favourite icon, Tracy Beaker, also known as actor, Dani Harmer

Reality TV star, Celebrity Big Brother winner, and perennial shorts wearer, David Potts

EastEnders legend, Diane Parish, famed for her portrayal of Walford stalwart, Denise Fox.

The iconic winner of Pop Idol, Scottish singer and broadcaster, Michelle McManus

And Shobna Gulati loved as the dippy Anita, of Victoria Wood’s Dinner Ladies, and famed for playing Sunita, a cherished member of Coronation Street’s Hall of Huns.

Welsh singing star Charlotte, who will be returning to our screens again soon in the very first UK Celebrity Traitors, said of her makeover: “Working with the amazingly talented queens was an absolute joy and privilege. My transformation to my inner goddess was a wonderful exploration for me. I have loved the show for a longtime and every second of my experience was delectable and juicy!”

Dani Harmer said: “It was the best day of my life!! It beats the birth of my children!”

David Potts said: “Oh my god, the huns have arrived! Thanks to an amazing cast of queens, I am going to be releasing the queen inside of me on this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK! This is a total dream come true and an experience I will cherish forever. Start your engines and get ready Mother Ru, because David is here and will be serving tens across the board!”

Diane Parish said: “It was a dream to step onto that iconic Drag Race runway and unleash my inner drag queen! I had such an amazing time with the incredibly talented queens, and of course meeting RuPaul in the flesh was truly sublime! I can’t wait for everyone to see this season; it will be legendary!’”

Michelle McManus said: “What an absolute joy it was to unleash my inner queen on this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, a show I absolutely adore! I was blown away by the skill and craft of the queens, and it was an honour to strut onto that iconic runway with them!”

Shobna Gulati said: “What’s not to love? Little old me serving face in a room of fierce queens, with of course the charisma, nerve and talent of our Mama Michelle and the one and only RuPaul. To quote Ru, we’re all born naked and the rest is drag!”

The new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK kicks off on Thursday 25 September, at 8pm on BBC iPlayer and 9pm on BBC Three.

