Nation.Cymru staff

Christmas at Bute Park has officially opened for 2026, welcoming visitors to an all-new festive adventure featuring immersive storytelling, interactive installations and spectacular light displays across Cardiff’s beloved landmark setting.

While the glittering light installations that have become synonymous with Christmas at Bute Park remain, this year’s experience has been reimagined with a host of new immersive elements designed to delight visitors and deepen the festive magic.

Visitors will embark on a magical adventure to help keep the Christmas Spirit alive, journeying through four enchanting realms – Joy, Wonder, Hope and Magic. Along the way, they’ll encounter mischievous elves, dazzling rainbow ribbons and captivating starlit reflections, with surprises waiting around every corner.

The trail features a host of spectacular installations, including Colossal Christmas – a supersized Brussels sprout Christmas tree surrounded by enormous crackers and twinkling lights; Rainbow Ribbons – a vibrant tunnel beneath a canopy of colour-changing UV lights; and Cosmic Canopy – a magical starlit passageway where Father Christmas and his reindeer soar across a sky filled with twinkling constellations.

Visitors can also help Awaken the Light by touching a glowing snowflake, triggering a breathtaking wave of illumination that races up a towering Christmas tree before bursting into a spectacular laser display overhead.

There’s also the chance to make a festive wish at the Garden of Wishes, before heading to the Disco of Dreams to dance the night away to feel-good Christmas classics and finish the trail on a high.

Foodies can also enjoy the festival of street food on offer with delicious treats from local traders, as well as the Bute Park Tavern, where you can sit back and enjoy a drink in the twinkling surroundings.

This year’s traders include:

Cotswold Cattle Co (Burgers)

Hash and Dash

Chicken Hut

Frico Pizza and Loaded Fries

Yorkie Wraps and Hot Dogs

Mac & Cheese

Cookie Dough and Pancakes

Crumble & Custard

Each stall offers vegan and vegetarian options.

For more information or to book tickets visit www.christmasatbutepark.com.